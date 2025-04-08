GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — For the third time in school history, the Florida Gators are national champions, squeaking by Houston in a 65-63 victory late Monday night in San Antonio.

Students packed the O’Dome in Gainesville for a watch party, rooting on every basket in the come-from-behind-victory.

“Oh my God I was cheering as loud as I possibly could at the end,” said a student.

“That place was packed it was so loud in there,” said 7News reporter Brandon Beyer.

“It was crazy, crazy,” the student replied.

“That was the best day of my entire life I am going to be thinking about this till the day I die,” said another student.

Fans stood in line for hours to enter the arena.

“We’re seniors so this is pretty crazy for us. Last three weeks before graduation that we get to experience something this awesome, never thought we get to see this, it’s amazing,” said student Lilly Katz.

More than 11,000 students filled the arena, which at times seemed to shake as Gator Nation cheered their team to victory.

“This was at least better because it was just us, it was just the students, this was the energy that I needed tonight. I didn’t need to be at a bar. I wanted to be right here,” said a student.

But as fast as they packed the arena, they emptied it just as swiftly; heading for the streets of Gainesville, where the celebrations continued well into the morning hours.

The Gators beat the Houston Cougars in the final seconds of the game.

Florida was down by as much as 12 at one point but was able to come back, stopping Houston from getting the potentially game-winning shot.

It’s a come-from-behind-win for the ages and fans said they wouldn’t have any other way.

“How about that game!” said a fan.

“You were down 12,” said Beyer.

“We’ve been down all season. We’ve been down all season but every game we’re down, we came back[…] It’s a great win. Go Gators!” the fan replied.

This is the first championship victory for Florida since they won back to back in 2006 and 2007 and a record number of 11,355 students were in attendance at the watch party.

Gators’ star Walter Clayton Junior won the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award.

The men’s basketball team was met with a massive crowd when they arrived back in Gainesville Tuesday afternoon.

Students and fans cheered for Walter Clayton Junior as he addressed the crowd.

“Man simply, just thank y’all,” he said as the fans chanted his name. “We wouldn’t have been able to do what we did without y’all, thank you for all your support and all your love. Appreciate y’all.”

The Gators head coach praised his team for their hard work throughout the season and the well-earned championship celebration.

“Incredible, absolutely amazing,” Todd Golden said. “These guys deserved it, they were amazing all year. 36 wins, one of the best teams of all time in college basketball standing behind me right here.”

