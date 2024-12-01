TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Montrell Johnson ran for 99 yards, including a touchdown, and Florida recovered five fumbles in a 31-11 win over Florida State on Saturday.

Jadan Baugh added 81 yards as Florida racked up 235 rushing yards, while DJ Lagway had two touchdown passes to give coach Billy Napier his first victory over the Seminoles in three tries.

The Gators (7-5) wrapped up an impressive stretch to finish November, knocking off ranked opponents in LSU and Ole Miss and picking up a victory over Florida State after starting the season 3-3.

Florida’s defense held Florida State to 79 first-half yards, in which the Seminoles were held to just 2.5 yards per play.

Lawrance Toafili had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Florida State (2-10). The Seminoles dropped all three rivalry games (including Miami and Clemson) by double digits.

TAKEAWAY

Florida: The Gators averaged 6.5 yards per carry in the first half and picked up a dominating, first rivalry win over Florida State to finish off an impressive last three weeks in what was arguably the nation’s toughest schedule.

Florida State: The Seminoles suffered their first season with double-digit losses since 1974, which is two years before Bobby Bowden arrived.

UP NEXT

Florida: Regular season ends, awaits bowl announcements on Dec. 8.

Florida State: Regular season ends.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.