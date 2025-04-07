GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — As the Florida Gators are one win away from a national championship, fans lined up outside the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville to hold a watch party for their team.

Florida will face Houston for the national title Monday night in San Antonio. If Florida wins, it will be their first championship since 2007.

Fans said they are ready for an intense battle.

“We’re seniors so this is pretty crazy for us. Last three weeks before graduation that we get to experience something this awesome, never thought we get to see this, it’s amazing,” said student Lilly Katz.

“I’m just so excited for all the energy everyone together and when we win, everyone storming court and getting super excited. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said another student.

Two fans who were students at the University of Florida drove all the way from North Carolina to be close to the action.

“Couldn’t be in San Antonio but is this like the next best thing?” said 7News’ reporter Brandon Beyer.

“Yeah, unfortunately it was like $2,600 to fly to san Antonio,” said Jessica Frankel.

“We were definitely talking about it cause it’s weird having adult money now but we’re just like we’ll come back to the homeland and just watch on campus,” said Mike Marder.

7News cameras captured students catching up on their schoolwork as they waited for the doors to open.

“Are you skipping class to be here or is it excused?” asked 7News’ reporter Brandon Beyer.

“They’ve been excused, at least my classes. I think the professors understand how important today is,” said a student.

James De Rideer, who is majoring in sports management, said Gators’ guard Walter Clayton Jr. is the one to watch during the game.

“When you have Walter Clayton Jr and he can close like he does. As long as your within touching distance, this team can do anything,” he said.

He added that with two top players clashing for a title, anything can happen.

“They’re very good. I’m terrified. They’re an amazing defensive team. Saw what they did to Duke in that final four game, but again with Walter Clayton Jr. anything is possible for this team right now,” said De Rideer.

The game is set for 8:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.