CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Blake Buchanan hit 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 62 seconds to lift Virginia to a 73-70 win over Florida at the Hall of Fame Series in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday night.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored at the basket to tie the game at 69-69 with 1:18 to play, but his free throw with 51 seconds left to pull the Gators within one, 71-70, was the last point Florida would score. Buchanan hit the first of two from the foul line with 11 seconds left that made it 72-70 and Reece Beekman hit the second of two free throws to set the final margin.

Buchanan hit 10-of-16 free-throws and finished with 18 points to lead Virginia (2-0). Beekman added 13 points, five assists and four steals and Jacob Groves scored 12 points.

Riley Kugel led four Gators (1-1) into double-figure scoring with 17 points and Will Richard added 16 points. Micah Handlogten scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Tyrese Samuel added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Virginia plays host to North Carolina A&T Tuesday. Florida plays host to Florida A&M Tuesday.

