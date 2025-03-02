TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baba Miller scored 17 points as Florida Atlantic beat South Florida 69-63 on Sunday.

Miller had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Owls (16-13, 9-7 American Athletic Conference). Kaleb Glenn scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Matas Vokietaitis shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jayden Reid led the Bulls (13-17, 6-11) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, four assists and three steals. South Florida also got 12 points and three steals from Kobe Knox. CJ Brown had 12 points and four assists. The Bulls have lost six of their last seven games.

Glenn scored eight points in the first half for the Owls, who led 34-25 at halftime. Florida Atlantic turned a 10-point second-half lead into an 18-point advantage with an 8-0 run that made it a 48-30 lead with 15:06 left in the half.

NEXT UP

In regular-season finales, Florida Atlantic visits UAB on Thursday and South Florida visits Memphis on Friday.

