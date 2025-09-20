CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 3,500 fans showed up before the sun to the University of Miami’s Lakeside Patio where College GameDay will broadcast live from University of Miami’s campus.

Fourth ranked Miami Hurricanes welcome the University of Florida to Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, but the hype on Saturday morning drew crowds to Coral Gables.

“I grew up watching College GameDay, and to actually see it in real life, at my school, is so exciting,” said UM student Cassidy Golden.

Fans swarmed in droves for the event wearing green and orange, creating signs with cartoons depicting the mascots of the two universities fighting, with Sebastian the Ibis of UM coming out on top.

UM also received a Friday night feature on SportsCenter, Pat McAfee interviewed ‘Canes coach Mario Cristobal from the top of the Shalala Student Center.

The event even hosts a kicking contest, participants vying for a chance to win a grand cash prize.

“There’s only three things guaranteed in life, death, taxes, and the fact that I kick that field goal through the uprights come this Saturday,” said a student.

Students express their confidence in their university’s depth on the field.

“We’re gonna win of course,” said UM student Ana Mendez. “One hundred percent guarantee, UF is like our rival school, we can’t stand them.”

The game has fans buzzing with excitement.

“Just, like, insane energy, like, school spirit, like, everything, it’s amazing,” said UM student Paris Rahbarian.

The buzz affects more than just students, with media traveling for the anticipated showdown feeling the Hurricanes’ energy.

“We’re going to have a party here, we’re going to talk ball and it’s going to be some hardcore X’s and O’s, but we’re gonna have fun,” said College GameDay’s Rece Davis.

College GameDay will go live from UM on Saturday at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The game will be nationally televised on ABC 18 at 7:30 p.m.

