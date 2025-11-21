MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is hosting the 2026 College Football National Championship, and the organization has announced its lineup of performers who will take the stage for the big event.

Members of the College Football Playoff Committee were in Miami on Thursday to celebrate the game’s return to the Magic City, which will take place in January.

“It is a destination city, but the best thing is that Miami knows how to throw great events, big events to a grand scale,” said Rich Clark, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff.

Clark was flanked by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who had one message to the crowd: We got this.

“We are veterans. We know how to do this, we’ve done this multiple times, so many Super Bowls,” she said.

And while it remains unclear who will play in the game at Hard Rock Stadium, the College Football Playoff has announced its star-studded lineup of artists, as well as some more fun for the attending fans.

These fun events include a Playoff Fan Central at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Media Day, a Taste of the Championship event, and the Baptist Health CFP Trophy Trot.

Some of the artists playing at the free two-day concert on Miami Beach ahead of the game include DJ Calvin Harris, John Summit, XANDRA, Mexican trailblazer Peso Pluma, trio Latin Mafia, and Latin Pop powerhouse Greeicy.

As for the teams participating in the event, it’s unknown. Currently, the University of Miami is ranked 13th, just one spot out of a playoff position.

Clark said if UM wants a spot at the playoffs, they have to earn it.

“I would say if Miami were able to earn its way into this, it would be spectacular. I can’t even imagine the level of excitement that that would bring,” he said.

Local fans would be very excited to see Miami take home the national championship.

“Hope is alive right because they are knocking at the door. They just have to keep on playing some good football and then see how the field lines up,” said Clark.

The two-day concert will take place on Jan. 17 and 18. The championship is set for Jan. 19.

