Colin Kaepernick is donating $100,000 to coronavirus relief efforts to aid communities of color

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks on during his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Colin Kaepernick announced Thursday he was contributing $100,000 to a coronavirus relief fund, which will go toward aiding black and brown communities affected by the pandemic.

The fund, which launched as part of the activist’s “Know Your Rights” campaign, will focus on food, shelter relief, education, personal protective equipment and incarcerated populations to help stop spread of the virus and provide further resources.

“Black and brown communities are being disproportionally devastated by Covid-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” Kaepernick says in a video posted to his Twitter. “That’s why we’ve established the “Know Your Rights” Camp Covid-19 Relief Fund to help address these issues.”

With Kaepernick’s contribution, donations have surpassed $137,000, according to the website.

Data from major cities across the US exposed the grim reality of just how hard communities of color have been hit — where many often have pre-existing health conditions and don’t have equal access to testing or healthcare.

“Black and Brown people are more likely to be infected, less likely to be tested, less likely to be treated, and more likely to die from COVID-19,” a statement on the fund’s website reads.

Kaepernick is the latest public figure to donate to a coronavirus fund to help curb spread and combat the virus’ impact.

Earlier this month, Oprah Winfrey said she was donating $10 million “to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country.” Of that money, about $1 million will go toward America’s Food Fund to alleviate food insecurity, while the rest will be donated to other groups aiding Americans affected by the virus.

Singer Pink donated $1 million — $500,000 each to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency Covid-19 Crisis Fund.

Soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo each reportedly donated $1.1 million to the cause, part of which went toward hospitals in Europe.

In late March, Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, announced they would donate about $1 million to help the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

