PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff is making it look easy at the Paris Olympics so far, adding a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina in the second round of singles Monday to her growing collection of lopsided results.

So what if Gauff had more than twice as many unforced errors, 26, as winners, 11? So what if she only put 55% of her first serves in play? So what if she wound up with six double-faults and zero aces?

So what if it took nearly 1 1/2 hours for the reigning U.S. Open champion and No. 2-ranked Gauff to finish off an opponent who is ranked 85th, has never won a tour-level singles title and owns an 0-2 career record at Grand Slam tournament?

“You can’t argue with the scoreline, to be honest,” the 20-year-old American said.

Sure can’t.

Look at what she’s managed to do so far at her first Olympics: Not only is Gauff 3-0 across singles and doubles, where her partner is Jessica Pegula, but she has dropped a combined total of only nine games across six sets in those three matches.

“I knew that she was just going to probably try to out-rally me, which I feel like is one of my strengths. But also I had the ability to be aggressive,” Gauff said about the matchup with Carle, someone she was familiar with from their days as junior players. “So I think I was just trying to balance the mistakes and not let her win a lot of points off my racket.”

Gauff is hoping to win three medals at her debut Games — in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, where her partner is Taylor Fritz. Since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988, no player has ever left a single Games with medals from each event.

On Monday, Gauff was not at all concerned by the heat, which rose into the 80s Fahrenheit for the first time during the Paris Games.

Being from Florida means that sort of thing is not a big deal, although she made some concessions, wearing ice-filled towels to cool off during changeovers and taking an ice bath after the match.

“I’m just trying my best to be preventative before maybe I feel fatigue and everything,” Gauff said. “Obviously, my last two matches, I went quick. So I’m just trying to think for the future, towards the end of the tournament.”

