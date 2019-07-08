Coco Gauff set to play fourth round at Wimbledon on Monday

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – South Florida supporters are ready for Coco Gauff to play the fourth round at Wimbledon on Monday.

Fifteen-year-old Cori “Coco” Gauff made history after she became the youngest player to qualify for the tournament.

The Delray Beach teenager is the youngest player to win a match in the tournament since 1991.

Coco is set to face Simona Halep, who is ranked seventh in the world.

If she wins the match on Monday she will advance to the quarterfinals.

