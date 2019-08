Tennis’ newest star, Coco Gauff, has become the latest cover girl for Teen Vogue.

The 15-year-old phenom shared the cover on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Gauff became an overnight sensation after becoming the youngest player to qualify for the main draw in Wimbledon’s history.

She went on to upset Venus Williams in the first round in straight sets.

