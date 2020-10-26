Coach Diaz alludes COVID-19 impacted Canes football team

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz has alluded that COVID-19 may have been the reason why several players weren’t able to hit the field for Saturday night’s game.

Coming off the big win over the weekend, it appears the team has a bigger opponent to face, COVID-19.

The UM Football program is not disclosing how many coronavirus cases have been contracted by players on the team, before Saturday’s game, the Canes had several late scratches.

On Monday morning on WQAM, Diaz alluded COVID-19 may have played a part on the undisclosed players’ sudden inability to suit up against Virginia.

“I mean, this is just the reality of 2020 and I know we’re all fatigued of it, we’re fatigued of talking about it and we’re no different and I’m not different but we can feel it, you know?” said Diaz. “The coronavirus is not going away, it is here. You can see the numbers where they’re at all over the country. I think our players can feel it that it’s around again and it’s more prominent and we really, really have to be smart and safe here to be able to play this football this last month.”

The six last-minute scratched players were all reportedly freshmen.

