CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are hosting the world’s most famous “footballer.”

Lionel Messi, who was named Major Soccer League’s MVP in his first season with Miami Inter, is expected to play in Cleveland on April 19 against the Columbus Crew in the Browns’ 67,000-seat stadium, Huntington Bank Field.

The Miami-Columbus matchup will be the first MLS regular-season game played in Cleveland, which previously has hosted games featuring the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam also own the Crew and view the chance to hold the game in Cleveland as an opportunity to broaden their fan base.

“At Huntington Bank Field, we can welcome significantly more Crew fans, and it gives us an opportunity to engage with new fans in Northeast Ohio,” said John Glessing, Haslam Sports Group’s chief of strategy and development.

Messi was named MVP this season despite missing 15 of Inter Miami’s 34 regular-season matches because of injuries or obligations to Argentina’s national squad. He scored 20 goals and assisted on 16.

