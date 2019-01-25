Cleveland takes on Miami, aims to end 5-game skid

Miami Heat (22-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup with Miami as losers of five games in a row.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-24 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland is 3-30 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Heat are 12-17 against conference opponents. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game, led by Hassan Whiteside averaging 3.8. In their last meeting on Jan. 2, the Heat won 117-92. Josh Richardson led Miami with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Clarkson is second on the Cavaliers with 16.7 points and averages 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Cedi Osman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and has scored 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Whiteside is averaging 12.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Heat. Tyler Johnson has averaged 1.8 made 3-pointers and has scored 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 101.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 105.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points on 51.8 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: John Henson: out (wrist), Tristan Thompson: day to day (left foot soreness), David Nwaba: day to day (ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (knee), Kevin Love: out (toe).

Heat Injuries: Goran Dragic: out (knee).

