DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Doral will be hosting a watch party for soccer fans to see the FIFA World Cup draw.

While the official draw will be taking place in Washington, D.C., South Florida fans can head over to the Doral Amphitheater at Doral Central Park on Northwest 87th Avenue to celebrate.

As teams find out their matchups for the World Cup, fans will be able to enjoy music, giveaways and trivia games.

The draw begins on Friday at 12 p.m.

The event is free for all fans.

You can also watch it on Channel 7. Live coverage of the draw begins at 11:30 a.m.

