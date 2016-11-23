Christinaki has 23, No. 16 Gator women top Arkansas St 71-60

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Eleanna Christinaki scored 23 points and No. 16 Florida ended Arkansas State’s 25-game home winning streak with a 71-60 win on Tuesday night.

Delicia Washington and Haley Lorenzen added 11 apiece for the Gators (4-0).

Leading 17-12 after one quarter, Florida made 7-of-11 shots, with two 3-pointers, in the second but couldn’t shake the Red Wolves, who made 5 of 7 behind the arc to stay within 36-31.

The Red Wolves trailed by three with 7:23 to play but went cold, missing their last six shots. Florida also cooled off but made 8 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas State (0-4) had the fourth-longest home streak in the nation, but graduated all five starters off last year’s Sun Belt Conference championship team.

Coach Brian Boyer is one win shy of 300 career wins, all with ASU.

Dominique Oliver had a career high 23 for the Red Wolves.

