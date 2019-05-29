Chipotle to give out $1M in free food during NBA Finals

(WSVN) - This is not a drill. Chipotle is giving out free food during the NBA Finals.

The Tex-Mex chain is dishing out up to $1 million in free entrees for the championship games.

🏀 We’re giving away up to $1,000,000 in burritos. 🏀 Every time the announcer says FREE we’ll tweet out a code for free burritos. 5/30, 9PM ET TERMS: https://t.co/02TnDt1ykH — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 28, 2019

Like many things in life, there’s a catch!

The chain will be live tweeting out a code every time an announcer says the word “free.”

To get in on the free food, you’ll need to be one of the first 500 people to text the unique code to 888222.

The number bumps up to 1,000 during the second half of the game.

It all begins Thursday at 9 p.m.

