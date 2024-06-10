Hockey fans watching the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers can score a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer from Chipotle by paying close attention to the commercial breaks.

During each of the first five games, Chipotle will hide a unique keyword in its TV ads that unlocks 10,000 BOGO offers. Chipotle Rewards members must text the keyword to 888222 before the offers run out.

The series schedule includes Game 2 tonight at 8 p.m. ET, with subsequent games on June 13, 15, and 18.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.