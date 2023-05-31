MIAMI/DENVER (WSVN) – Chipotle Mexican Grill has unveiled an exciting new promotion named “Free-Pointer” in anticipation of the upcoming 2023 NBA finals series. Under this unique campaign, Chipotle will drop 300 free entrees via Twitter each time a player makes a 3-pointer during the games.

As part of the “Free-Pointer” promotion, Chipotle will release a text-to-win code through a tweet from their official Twitter handle, @CHIPOTLETWEETS, whenever a player successfully sinks a 3-pointer during the championship series. Fans eager to secure a free entrée can be among the first 300 individuals to text the specified code to 888222. Chipotle plans to give away a remarkable total of 10,500 complimentary entrees per game. Standard text and data rates will apply for participants.

The timing of the promotion aligns with a championship showdown featuring the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, two teams known for their impressive 3-point shooting prowess during the 2023 playoffs. With the average number of 3-pointers made in men’s professional games witnessing a significant surge of nearly 60% over the past decade, fans can anticipate a thrilling display of long-range shots and an abundance of free burritos.

Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle, expressed his enthusiasm for the promotion.

“Like a well-timed 3-pointer on basketball’s biggest stage, free Chipotle brings people out of their seats, Brandt said. “This year, when it rains threes, it rains free burritos.”

Basketball enthusiasts and Chipotle lovers alike eagerly anticipate the championship series, where the exhilaration of on-court action will be complemented by the opportunity to enjoy a complimentary meal courtesy of Chipotle.

