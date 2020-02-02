Chiefs now lead 49ers, 24-20 late in Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Just like that, the Kansas City Chiefs have taken the lead in Super Bowl 54.

Patrick Mahomes connected with Damien Williams on a 5-yard scoring pass with 2:44 left, and the Chiefs now lead the San Francisco 49ers 24-20. Mahomes connected with Sammy Watkins for a 38-yard gain down the right sideline, the biggest blow on the drive.

Williams is a former member of the Miami Dolphins, and now has a go-ahead score in the Super Bowl in his former home stadium. The play to the right pylon held up after a lengthy replay review.

The Chiefs have been masters of comebacks throughout this postseason, erasing double-digit deficits to beat Houston and Tennessee.

And now they’re on the cusp of doing it again for a Super Bowl title.

