Chiefs, 49ers to address media at Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s Super Bowl 54 media night, and for the first time in South Florida, football players and coaches will address the nation.

The NFL is taking over the Marlins Park baseball stadium where both Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be introduced, Monday.

“Straight ahead over there, is where both teams are going to be introduced from,” said NFL Director of Events Eric Finkelstein. “This will all come out onto the stage, and then ultimately come back down onto the floor to the various interview positions.”

Crews continue to add the finishing touches to the stadium.

“Fans are actually gonna be closer than ever, and be able to come down to the floor to see the interviews happening right in front of their face,” said Finkelstein.

Fans will be able to interact with team members and even ask questions.

“Whenever it comes, we want to make sure that the experience is elevated,” said Finkelstein, “so that it’s something they’ll have as a memory for the rest of their lives.”

All members of both teams will be available to be interviewed by the media ahead of the big game.

The Kansas City Chiefs arrived at Miami International Airport dressed in Miami tropical shirts, Sunday.

The team will be staying at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, and will be practicing at the Miami Dolphin’s Training Facility.

The San Francisco 49ers will be staying in Downtown Miami and will practice at the University of Miami Training Facility.

Practice for the Super Bowl will begin on Tuesday.

Fans are invited to attend media night. They can pay $25 to sit in the stands and watch the various interviews.

Organizers want to allow as many fans in as possible but expect at least 6,000 of them to attend.

“We want this to be an intimate environment, so that fans can really have the chance to move around,” said Finkelstein. “It’s perfect for Miami.”

Miami has hosted the Super Bowl a record 11 times, and the NFL is always looking for ways to top the experience.

When asked why Miami was the NFL’s favorite city to host the Super Bowl, Finkelstein responded, “I mean, there’s a reason we keep coming back. It just works.”

Media night is set to begin at 7 p.m. Monday.

