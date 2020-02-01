Chiefs, 49ers gear up for big game just a day away

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu is flanked by Patrick Mahomes, left, and Travis Kelce as he holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be facing off in just one day.

Football fans across the country cannot wait for the super showdown.

After 256 regular season games and 10 playoff games, it all comes down to one game.

Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium is a game that will include the most explosive offense in the NFL – the Kansas City Chiefs — against one of the best defenses in the league — the San Francisco 49ers.

“It could be a lot of points scored, it could be no points scored,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “I think it’s all about how you try to find a way to win. There’s two great offenses, there’s two great defenses, and that’s why we’re in this game. You don’t know how the game’s gonna go, but whatever way it does, it’s about finding a way to win when it does.”

Scoring 86 points in two playoff games, the AFC champion — Chief’s offense — has been red hot.

“With a combination of what we got with the speed on the outside, and I don’t there’s ever been a quarterback like Pat,” said Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

“For us, it’s about just going in there with the right mindset, not trying to do too much, staying within the game plan, and just playing like we played the last three quarters of both the last two games.”

Meanwhile, the 49ers have made their playoff opposition look more like JV, where South Florida’s own Nick Bosa — who played at Hard Rock Stadium in high school — will have to do his part to help slow down Patrick Mahomes and company.

“To be on the best defense line, one of the best in football, you definitely see that it. It’s awesome,” said Bosa. “They all play with crazy good effort too which is tough to find in the NFL.”

While the 49ers will be making their seventh Super Bowl appearance and winning five of them, Sunday will mark the Chief’s first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

“Everybody in the city sure as heck told me, ‘Man, if you bring it back, imagine this times two,” said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Once we get ahold of something, we’re not letting go,” said Chiefs running back Damien Williams.

In just one day, the big game will be shown right here on 7.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.