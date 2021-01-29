Charlotte holds on for 63-55 win over FIU in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Charlotte beat Florida International 63-55 in overtime on Friday night.

Young made all 11 of his free throws.

Young hit a 3-pointer to even the score at 49 with six seconds remaining in regulation. Milos Supica made a layup with 3:49 remaining in overtime to give Charlotte a lead they would not relinquish.

Marvin Cannon added eight points and 10 rebounds for for Charlotte (8-7, 4-3 Conference USA).

Cameron Corcoran had 15 points for the Panthers (8-9, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Eric Lovett added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

