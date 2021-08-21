MIAMI (WSVN) - Charges against former Miami Hurricanes football player Avantae Williams have been dropped.

Williams was arrested on July 21 on a charge of aggravated battery on his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

According to the arrest report, he grabbed the victim by her hair and threw her to the ground multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Hours later, the 20 year-old, who was rated the top safety in the U.S., was dismissed from the UM football team.

