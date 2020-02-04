Champion boxer faces battery, domestic violence charges after alleged fight with ex-girlfriend

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A champion boxer has been arrested after he was allegedly involved in a fight outside of the ring.

WBA featherweight champion Gervonta Bryant Davis turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday.

The incident happened Saturday night at the Watsco Center on the University of Miami’s campus in Coral Gables. The 23-year-old was caught on cellphone video seemingly choking and dragging his ex-girlfriend.

He faces battery and domestic violence charges.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.