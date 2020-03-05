Celts’ Smart fined $35,000 for repeated misconduct to refs

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Boston guard Marcus Smart $35,000 on Thursday for his treatment of referees — a punishment the league said reflected his history of misconduct on the court.

The league cited Smart for confronting and verbally abusing the game officials at the end of the Celtics’ 129-120 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Smart was called for a foul with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and the Celtics leading by three. Caris LeVert made all three free throws and Smart fouled out of the game on an offensive foul early in overtime.

The league said the amount of the fine “reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum.”

Smart had been fined $15,000 for criticizing officials earlier this season and was penalized three times in 2018-19 for his actions, including a couple of altercations.

