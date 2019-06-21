Cellphone video captures Albert Pujols signing jersey for South Florida fan with Down syndrome

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured a baseball superstar taking the jersey off his back, signing it and taking pictures with a South Florida fan with Down syndrome in Toronto.

Davie Police Assistant Chief Joe Squarini attended the game at the Rogers Centre with his family to watch the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Squarini said it was a bucket list moment for the family.

“It was a bonding experience between my father and I, so I wanted to have those types of experiences with my son,” Squarini said.

Squarini’s 9-year-old son Nico was born with Down syndrome and has no problem with the spotlight.

Despite a clear aptitude for TV and interviewing a 7News photographer, Nico’s first love is baseball.

“He’s really, really good at it. He’s got a great arm. He’s got a good bat,” Squarini said. “We’re a baseball family.”

The Squarinis also wanted to watch Albert Pujols play. The Angels’ first baseman is known for his support of the Down syndrome community.

“We were able to get his attention, and as soon as he saw Nico, his eyes lit up, and he had a smile from ear to ear,” Squarini said.

After the game, Pujols could be seen on cellphone video walking over to Nico and handing him his game-used jersey that he subsequently signed.

“It was an exciting, beautiful moment that makes me teary-eyed every time I think about it,” Nico’s mother said.

“It was an incredible experience, and we couldn’t be more touched by his generosity,” Squarini said. “It just blew us away.”

After he received the jersey, Nico smiled at the camera while the slugger signed the jersey he was wearing.

A thrilled kid who loves baseball just like any other kid and loves his baseball idol.

Nico said, “Go Albert!”

The family said they have a bucket list to visit every Major League Baseball stadium and said they have visited about half of the 30 ballparks.

The Squarinis said this was a moment that they could not have anticipated.

