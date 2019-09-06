Celebration of life held for late Dolphins linebacker Nick Buoniconti

MIAMI (WSVN) - A celebration of life was held for late Miami Dolphins linebacker Nick Buoniconti in Miami.

The celebration was held Friday at the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, which the NFL Hall of Fame member helped found.

Marc Buoniconti, his son, was paralyzed during a college football game in 1985.

Among those in attendance was Gloria Estefan, who spoke about her relationship with Buoniconti through the foundation.

Buoniconti passed away on July 30. He was 78.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.