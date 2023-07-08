NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell for Miami native and former NFL player Cedric Killings.

The celebration of life was held in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon.

Mourners commemorated the life of Killings, who passed away June 21 from pancreatic cancer at age 45.

Killings graduated from Miami Central Senior High School and launched an NFL career that spanned eight years.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

