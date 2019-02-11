Cavs sign well-traveled Stauskas for rest of season

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have signed well-traveled guard Nik Stauskas, who was traded three times and released last week, for the rest of the season.

Stauskas was briefly with the Cavs, who acquired him from Portland in the deal for forward Rodney Hood. He never appeared in a game before Cleveland sent him two days later to Houston, which promptly traded Stauskas at the deadline to Indiana. The Pacers then waived the 25-year-old, allowing the rebuilding Cavs scooped him up.

Stauskas averaged 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 44 games as a reserve for the Trail Blazers. He has also played for Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Sacramento, which selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in 2014.

Cleveland, which recently welcomed back All-Star forward Kevin Love following foot surgery, is 11-45 going into Monday’s game against the New York Knicks.

