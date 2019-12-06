Caroline Wozniacki to retire after the Australian Open

(CNN) — Caroline Wozniacki has announced her plans to retire from professional tennis.

The former world No. 1 said Friday that her final tournament will be the Australian Open next month. It’s the site where she won her lone grand slam singles title, which came against then-top-ranked Simona Halep in 2018.

Known for her defense, Wozniacki also reached the US Open final in 2009 and 2014.

“I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old,” the 29-year-old Dane wrote in an Instagram post. “In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life.

“With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court.”

She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018, but the decision to call it a career “has nothing to do with my health,” Wozniacki said.

“I feel healthy. I feel good. Maybe I’ll run another marathon. Who knows?” Wozniacki said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” She ran the New York City Marathon in 2014.

Wozniacki, who married former NBA player David Lee this year, said in her Instagram post, “I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done.

“In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward.”

Wozniacki currently is ranked 37th in the world.

