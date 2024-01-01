(CNN) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was seen on video as he appeared to throw a drink into the crowd at EverBank Stadium near the end of the team’s 26-0 loss to the host Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

In the viral video circulating on social media, a visibly frustrated Tepper is seen in a suite at the stadium, along with Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer, when he appears to empty his drink into the stands before tossing away the cup.

The incident occurred after Carolina rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception toward the end of the fourth quarter, sealing the team’s shutout loss.

“We are aware of the video and have no further comment at this time,” an NFL spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

CNN has reached out to the Carolina Panthers for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Carolina’s shutout loss was particularly significant as not only did it drop the Panthers to a 2-14 record with one game left in the season, but it secured the No. 1 pick of the NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.

In March, the Panthers agreed to trade their 2024 first-round pick, 2023 first-round (No. 9) and second-round (No. 61) picks along with wide receiver DJ Moore to the Bears for the 2023 No. 1 pick, which allowed the team to draft Young.

Earlier this year, the team fired head coach Frank Reich after a 1-10 start to the season. Reich was the third head coach that has been fired in the past five seasons, after Matt Rhule was fired following a 1-4 start last season – his third year – after Ron Rivera, in his ninth season, was let go during the 2019 season when the Panthers started 5-7.

Since Tepper bought the the team in 2018, the Panthers have a 31-67 record, which ranks as the second-worst record in the NFL in that span, and have missed the playoffs every season.

Tepper also owns Charlotte FC, an MLS team. In November the team fired head coach Christian Lattanzio despite reaching the playoffs in their second year.

