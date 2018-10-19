Caris LeVert lifts Nets past Knicks, 107-105

NEW YORK (AP) — Caris LeVert’s driving layup with a second left gave him a career-high 28 points and the Brooklyn Nets their first victory of the season, 107-105 over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

LeVert surpassed the 27 points he scored Wednesday night in Detroit, when the Nets fell just short. He made sure they pulled this one out, driving right into the lane and putting up the tiebreaking shot over Tim Hardaway Jr.

D’Angelo Russell and Jarrett Allen each added 15 points for the Nets. They improved to 6-1 in home openers since moving to Brooklyn in 2012.

Hardaway and Enes Kanter each scored 29 points for the Knicks. Kanter tied it on a three-point play with 15.9 seconds remaining but all they could manage for a final shot after LeVert’s basket was a long 3-pointer by Hardaway that wasn’t close.

HORNETS 120, MAGIC 88

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 26 points and Nicolas Batum had 15 to lead Charlotte.

Miles Bridges added 15 points to help the Hornets beat Orlando for the 12th straight time. Charlotte limited the Magic to 33.3 percent shooting and 54 points in the first three periods.

Terrence Ross led Orlando with 14 points.

