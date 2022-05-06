(AP) — Florida Panthers (58-18-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (44-26-12, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -196, Capitals +164; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals and the Florida Panthers are in a 1-1 series tie in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 5-1.

Washington has a 44-26-12 record overall and a 19-15-5 record on its home ice. The Capitals have a 38-7-6 record in games they score three or more goals.

Florida has a 58-18-6 record overall and a 23-9-6 record in road games. The Panthers have gone 18-4-2 in games decided by a single goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeny Kuznetsov has scored 24 goals with 54 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Anthony Duclair has scored 31 goals with 27 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, five penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (eye), Tom Wilson: day to day (lower body).

Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19).

