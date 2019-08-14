‘Canes’ Williams named starting quarterback in showdown against Gators

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami’s new starting quarterback became the center of attention during the Hurricanes’ media day.

Jarren Williams joined coaches and teammates at a news conference held at UM’s Coral Gables campus, Tuesday.

“Knowing that I’m a starting quarterback now is something I’ve dreamed about since I was 5 years old, when I used watch Michael Vic on TV with my family,” said Williams. “It’s just something that I’ve always aspired to.”

The ‘Canes are prepared to play the college football season’s first big nationally televised game against the University of Florida Gators.

Williams was named the starter after his performance in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“What separates Jarren is just Jarren has a bit of an instinct,” said Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz. “Once you get past the arm talent, just a little bit of an instinct to know where to go with the ball and a feel for the game that, I think, is a little bit different than the other two at this moment.”

“Just to have this opportunity so, it’s a big blessing,” said Williams. “I don’t take anything for granted. I know that I have to work harder now that I’m the guy.”

The ‘Canes are set to take on the Gators on Aug. 25.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.