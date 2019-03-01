Canes vs Gators game possibly rescheduled

MIAMI (WSVN) - The highly anticipated Camping World Kickoff game between the Canes and Gators may possibly be rescheduled for a week earlier.

The original date announced for the game was Aug. 31, but both schools released statements on Thursday saying ESPN has asked them to reschedule the game for Aug. 24.

The reason for the move is to kick off the 150th Season of College Football celebration.

The shift is not confirmed until the NCAA approves of it.

If changed, the game will still be played at night in Orlando.

