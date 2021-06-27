SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida community has stepped up in a big way to help the people of Surfside, and that includes football players from the University of Miami.

Five Miami Hurricanes players, including seniors Michael Harley Jr. and Amari Carter, on Saturday went to the location where a wing of the Champlain Towers’ South Towers collapsed early Thursday morning.

Accompanied by two football staff members, the UM students brought pizza and water for the first responders who are working around the clock searching for survivors, as they pray for a miracle in the midst of this tragedy.

The Hurricanes’ generous gesture follows donations of food and supplies from the Miami Heat, the Miami Marlins and other professional South Florida sports teams, as well as other shows of solidarity to first responders and the affected families.

Representatives from the local sports teams said they will continue to provide food and water on site as long as it is needed. Players and coaches could be going to the Surfside location in the coming days to show their support.

