(WSVN) - We’re just days away from the Miami Hurricanes’ big showdown with top-ranked Alabama.

While the Canes are the big underdog, the boys from the Gables feel they have what it takes.

While getting groomed this week by the Canes’ barber, some UM football players took the time to let us know what a win against Alabama would mean to the program.

“We gotta play our best,” said Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King. “We know who we’re playing against, we know the AC is a real good team. I think we’re a good team as well.”

After finishing last season 8-3, most folks, including the oddsmaker, aren’t giving the Canes much of a chance to knock off big, bad Bama.

“After the game, don’t tweet, don’t hop on the bandwagon, don’t hop on the wave, it’s too late,” said Canes wide receiver Mike Harley.

In order to pull off the upset, the Canes all believe their star quarterback, King, will have to produce the game of his life.

“He’s the heart of the whole team, you know? He’s our quarterback,” said Canes safety Bubba Bolden.

“We still have a whole nother week to prepare and get ready for those guys but I feel good about it,” said King.

Like a true leader, King is thrilled about the opportunity to play the Crimson Tide.

“I think when I got hurt, my main mindset was to get back for the first game, you know, and it just so happened to be Alabama,” he said. “I think just playing Alabama, the defending national champ, gave me that much more motivation to get back.”

To all the haters and naysayers that believe Miami has no chance against the Crimson Tide:

“Tune in September 4th, you’ll see,” said Bolden. “They deserve all the respect in the world, the stats and the facts are all there so you can give them that but at the same time, we don’t really worry about the outsiders. We know what’s going on indoors, in-house, and we know that we’re going to go out there and we’re going to do what we gotta do to win.”

Also as the Canes gear up for Bama, King and his teammates know the importance of taking care of their crowns.

“It’s super important,” said King. “There’s been a couple games in my career that I didn’t have a haircut and obviously I had the camera on my face all game and people be clowning me on social media so like, that’s important for me to look good, keep a fresh cut in the game.”

“I’m from the crib so, you know, like Trick Daddy say, ‘If you ain’t got the waves, lock up the fro, you let them dreads grow. If you ain’t got no dreads and you ain’t got no braids, you gotta rock the waves,'” said Harley.

