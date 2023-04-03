The University of Miami’s men’s basketball team received a warm welcome upon arriving back on campus from their trip to Texas, where they played in the NCAA’s Final Four for the first time in the team’s history.

Saturday night’s 72-59 loss against the UConn Huskies at NRG Park in Houston wasn’t the storybook ending that the Miami Hurricanes were hoping for, but fans on Sunday’s cheered on the players on the Coral Gables campus, as they celebrated the team’s 2023 run.

7News cameras captured fans cheering outside the Watsco Center shortly after the players arrived.

UM men’s basketball head coach Jim Larrañaga made the “U” sign moments after he stepped off the bus.

“For us, to beat Drake, Indiana and Houston, a No. 1 seed, Texas, a No. 2 seed, to accomplish what we did — getting to the Final Four for the first time in the school’s history — is something to be very proud of,” said Larrañaga. “I’ve told our players, I’ve told our fans: this is a lifelong memory. You will never forget this.”

UM hosted a watch party for the game at the Watsco Center on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.