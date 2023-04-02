CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a fan frenzy at the University of Miami, as Hurricanes fans cheer on their men’s basketball team during their Final Four game in Houston.

Students, staff, alumni and other South Floridians filled up the Watsco Center on the Coral Gables campus, Saturday night.

“I’m really excited; that’s all I can say,” said student Jayda Changar.

Attendees are there to watch the Canes make history, as the men’s basketball team competes in the NCAA Final Four for the first time, ever.

“I feel pumped. I’m so excited; I’m all merched out, like, I’ve got the sign, all of that. It just feels really exciting,” said student Jene Turner.

Students at the watch party said it’s about time.

“I can’t believe we made it to the Final Four,” said student Tyreke Walker. “I’ve been watching since last year when we made it to the Sweet 16, it was pretty cool. We made it to the Elite 8; now I’m excited that we made it to the Final Four.”

However Saturday’s game ends, these fans said, it’s just nice to see the Canes make it this far.

“Hopefully we win, because they’d be at the championship game, but even if we lose, the team fought pretty good, they put up a good fight,” said Walker.

“Whatever happens, they got there, and that means the world,” said a fan.

“We need to win. This is important for all of us,” said another fan. “We didn’t come this far just to stop here.”

But in the end, the Huskies prevailed, defeating the Hurricanes 72-59 and advancing to the title game against the San Diego State University Aztecs. San Diego State’s team pulled off a buzzer-beating 72-71 win against the Florida Atlantic University Owls.

