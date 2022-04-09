FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Leonardo Campana scored a goal in the 88th minute to finish off a hat trick, leading Inter Miami to its first win of the MLS season with a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Campana scored the game-winner for Inter Miami (1-4-1) from in front of the net after Revolution keeper Brad Knighton bobbled a shot by Bryce Duke.

Justin Rennicks took a crossing pass from DeJuan Jones and scored in the 11th minute to stake the Revolution (1-4-1) to a 1-0 lead.

Campana pulled Miami even when he headed in a cross from Ariel Lassiter in the 17th minute. Miami grabbed a 2-1 lead when Campana took a pass from Robbie Robinson and drilled a shot just under the crossbar.

Carles Gil scored on a penalty kick in the 67th minute to knot the score at 2.

Miami outshot the Revolution 10-6 with a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

Nick Marsman had one save for Miami. Knighton saved one of the four shots he faced for the Revolution.

