MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward has partnered with Adidas in the midst of a stellar start to the season.

The Name, Image and Likeness deal will feature footwear and apparel.

The 22-year-old is thriving in his first season with the Hurricanes, who are off to a 7-0 start and ranked sixth in the nation.

Ward is also considered a top Heisman contender.

