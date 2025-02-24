FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The prep basketball world in South Florida is centered around the Boozer brothers at Columbus. The McDonalds All Americans are both committed to Duke. However, there’s another all-American out of Broward County. If you haven’t heard of him, it’s time to pay attention.

His name is Shon Abaev.

“He’s a sleeper right now,” said Cilk McSweeney, head coach at Calvary Christian. “And soon the nation is going to learn who he is.”

While not yet a household name, Abaev is Broward County’s best high school hoopster.

The six-foot-nine senior guard from Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale averages nearly 21 points per game and is currently the nation’s twenty-fifth-ranked player.

“You know it’s just a different mindset,” said Abaev. “We came in this year, we wanted to win everything. That’s what we’re doing. We only lost one game this season. We’re trying to win it all this year and proving a point. I work hard every day. I just stay close to my family, my inner circle and I just keep believing in myself. And the people that believe in me, I just keep pushing, and I keep going for them.”

Abaev has propelled Calvary Christian to number three in the country, having recently been named to the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Team.

He’s the fourth player in Broward County to achieve that status.

Coach Cilk McSweeney knows he has a special player in Shon.

“A lot of kids gravitate towards him, and the stuff he says and does on the floor, and he works hard,” he said. “And we follow right behind him.”

Shon was recruited by over 20 colleges, including the second-ranked Florida Gators.

He ultimately chose the University of Cincinnati.

“I just felt like it was the best fit for me to achieve my goal, which is to go to the NBA after one year and to win a national championship,” he said. “They have everything in their power to get me better on weaknesses I have and also to help me improve myself and show myself to the next level.

Shon’s journey began halfway across the world in Israel. He got his love for basketball from his older brother, Eli.

“My brother had put the ball in my hands when I was three, and ever since then I loved playing the game of basketball,” he said. “Every time I need to talk to somebody, I call him. You know, he’s there for me every single day. He stays up to watch my games. Even with the time difference, he stays up late to watch my games.”

Born in Israel, he moved to South Florida when he was four. He takes great pride in being an Israeli.

“Those are all my people there,” he said. “So, just being able to put on for my culture, there’s not a lot of Israeli players that are on the level that I’m at and played in the NBA. You know, there’s only a few. So, just being able to be another one and just be at the level that I’m at is a great feeling.”

Shon and his Calvary Christian teammates are in the state’s Class 3A final four. They will face Cardinal Gibbons in the state semifinals on Friday in Lakeland.

