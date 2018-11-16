Cal-Stanford Big Game postponed because of wildfire smoke

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The annual Big Game between Stanford and California that had been scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of dangerous air quality resulting from a wildfire some 150 miles to the north.

Cal announced Friday that the game would be played Dec. 1 with a noon kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

This is the just the second postponement of the Big Game after it was delayed one week in 1963 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The rival schools have been playing each year since 1892 with the exception of breaks during World Wars I and II.

Cal and Stanford each also canceled men’s basketball games, while the Cardinal’s home women’s basketball game Sunday against Ohio State was called off. The Buckeyes also had their scheduled game Friday night at Sacramento State canceled.

Several other college sporting events in Northern California were impacted this week. Some were moved, rescheduled or canceled.

