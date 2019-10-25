Butler to not travel on upcoming road trip due to birth of 1st child

(WSVN) - Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to not travel with the team on their upcoming road trip because of the birth of his first child.

Butler’s girlfriend gave birth to the couple’s child, a girl, on Wednesday night.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday that the team is thrilled for Butler, and they are really excited.

When Butler was ruled out for the home opener, Spoelstra said at the time that “everything’s fine” with Butler, and “there’s no reason for concern.”

It remains unclear when the four-time NBA All-Star will rejoin the team and when he will make his Miami Heat regular season debut.

The Heat will return to the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday to face the Atlanta Hawks.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.