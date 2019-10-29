Butler to make Miami Heat regular season debut after birth of 1st child

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will make his regular season debut after becoming a father to his firstborn daughter.

The Miami Heat is playing against the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night.

Butler missed the first three games of the regular season to be with his girlfriend for the birth of their daughter, Riley.

The Heat scored 2-1 in Butler’s absence, but he said that although he’s excited to get back onto the court, becoming a father to his new daughter has given him a whole new purpose in life.

“Everybody’s good. I’ve been trying to get some rest, but I get to get back to work now,” Butler said as he chuckled. “The baby was here, like, a week and some change late, but I just had a feeling that God was gonna show me what’s truly important in life. Like, the whole week leading up that I was like, ‘OK, all right. Like, ain’t nobody gonna know anything as long as I’m not gonna miss no games. I still wanna hoop.’ And then God was like, ‘Nah, this is family. This is everything.’ It happened to be on opening night.”

