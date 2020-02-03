Butler scores 38, Heat roll past 76ers 137-106

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38 points against his former team before getting the fourth quarter off, and the Miami Heat ran away in the second half to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Monday night.

Goran Dragic scored 24 points for Miami, Duncan Robinson scored 19 and All-Star Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Heat. Derrick Jones Jr. added 15 points for Miami, which set a season-high for points and victory margin.

For Philadelphia, it was more of the same. The team with an NBA-best 22-2 home record lost for the 10th time in its last 12 road games. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 29 points and 12 rebounds, and Mike Scott scored 17 points — most of it off 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range — in 18 minutes.

Ben Simmons had 16 points for Philadelphia.

The 76ers are winning home games by an average of 10 points. But on the road, they’ve been beaten nine times by double-digits already this season — and this 31-point defeat came only two days after what had been a season-worst 21-point loss at Brooklyn on Saturday.

“We’re not playing defense the way we can play defense,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “It starts and almost stops there for me.”

Butler was 14 for 20 from the field and 8 for 8 from the foul line. The Heat committed only three turnovers; its previous franchise-low for a game was four, set against Orlando on Jan. 24, 2009.

“We want Jimmy to be aggressive,” Dragic said. “He’s our leader.”

TIP-INS

76ers: Simmons tried his first 3-pointer since Dec. 10, a beat-the-clock 26-footer at the end of the first quarter that missed. He’s now 2 for 23 in his career from beyond the arc. … Embiid had 11 of Philadelphia’s first 17 points. He then had three of the 76ers’ next 37 points. … Former Heat guard Josh Richardson (left hamstring strain) did some on-court work Monday but missed his fifth straight game.

Heat: It’s unknown if Justise Winslow, who has missed 27 of Miami’s last 28 games with a bone bruise in his lower back, will be on the plane Tuesday when Miami leaves for a five-game trip that will last until the start of the All-Star break. … Butler had never had 38 points through three quarters. He had 37 points after 36 minutes in a game for Chicago in April 2017. … The Heat won the season series 3-1.

INJURIES

Meyers Leonard, one of only two Heat players — Adebayo is the other — to have started all 49 games this season, needed help to the locker room early in the third quarter after spraining his left ankle. And Tyler Herro left after 10 minutes with right foot soreness, which he tried to play through after being taped up in an unusual way before the game.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit Milwaukee on Thursday.

Heat: Visit the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday.

