Buffalo Wild Wings says they will give America free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

(WSVN) - Buffalo Wild Wings has announced that if the Super Bowl match between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots goes into overtime, they will give America free chicken wings.

The sports bar chain said that should the game hit overtime, then they will give out a free order of snack-sized traditional or boneless wings on Feb. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m.

FREE WINGS! If LA-New England goes to overtime, we’re giving everyone in America free wings on Feb. 18. LET’S DO THIS! Details: https://t.co/zhwPBRGhCr pic.twitter.com/kq9pm0zLE0 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 23, 2019

“We know fans get a thrill out of having something riding on the outcome of the game, and given the number of overtime games we’ve seen all season, we wanted to up the ante for everyone,” said Buffalo Wild Wings Chief Marketing Officer Seth Freeman. “Even if you don’t have a dog in the fight, we all have a common rooting interest in extending the game because that means more football and, now, free wings!”

The deal would only be good for dine-in and is limited to one per customer. It is also only available while supplies last.

The Rams will play the Patriots on Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

