FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several individuals successfully navigate dual careers as both police officers and ranked boxers. One of them calls Broward County home. Our Mike DiPasquale explaining how this fighter uses discipline and dedication to break down barriers and her opponents.

We first met Elia Carranza two years ago. She’s still fighting crime on the streets as a Broward County Sheriff’s deputy. She’s also still fighting in the ring.

In two weeks Carranza has a shot at winning her first major title.

“I treat every opponent like they’re all world champions, like they’re all dangerous,” she said. “But facing these caliber opponents just really lets me put everything into effect.”

Carranza’s upcoming fight will be for the WBA super welterweight championship. She’s ranked among the top three in her weight class in all four sanctioning federations. When Elia’s in the ring, she’s determined to make her bout a knockout.

“I like pleasing the fans,” she said. “I like going out there and being different, you know? So every fight, the goal is to go out there and give the people a different look. And I know for sure that we bring it to the table. Every single time.”

Carranza is one of the aces of women’s boxing today. In what was once a traditional man’s sport, where title bouts brought a lot of attention, Elia has helped pave the way for women in the sport with bigger fights and payouts.

“Because as women, we come in, we’re just naturally more disciplined. We’re going to come in, and we’re going to give it 150% every single day. You don’t have to ask me to give you my best. I’m going to give you my best,” Carranza said.

At age 34, Carranza has no plans to stop enjoying both of her jobs, in and out of the ring, anytime soon.

“There are no limitations on what you can do, other than what you put on yourself,” she said. “So a lot of people said, She won’t be able to. You couldn’t do that. It doesn’t mean I can’t. I’ve proven that time and time again, and I’m going to continue to prove that until I’m world champion. Unified and undisputed.”

Carranza will continue training at the Level Up Boxing and Fitness gym she owns in Fort Lauderdale. Then, on Saturday night, April 26th, it’s time to get it on. Elia is the main event on the fight card at Miccosukee Casino and Resort in Miami.

