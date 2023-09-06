MIAMI (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to break a tie in the Miami Marlins’ 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers played their first game since the arrest of star pitcher Julio Urías late Sunday on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Urías did not travel with the Dodgers to Miami.

“I was shocked like everyone was,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “So, now just being of the mind of let the process run its course and see how it plays out. But, like I said from the onset — just an extremely and unfortunate circumstance for everybody.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Josh Bell and Jake Burger also homered to help Miami (71-67) win its fifth straight after falling under .500 for the first time since May 25.

“Luckily we slugged tonight,” Miami manager Skip Schumaker said. “That was kind of the story.”

Los Angeles reliever Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) hit Burger with a pitch before De La Cruz drove a cutter into the seats in left-field for his 18th homer and a 5-3 lead. Chisholm followed with a solo blast

“I was looking for something inside and thank God, it happened,” De La Cruz said in Spanish.

During their win streak, the Marlins have homered 12 times.

“We’re making good contact and the ball is taking off,” De La Cruz said. “We continue to battle every day and putting in the required work so things turn out positive in the game.”

Andrew Nardi (7-1) pitched a scoreless eighth and Tanner Scott got the last three outs for his fifth save. It was Nardi’s first appearance since getting hit on three of his pitching fingers off a comebacker against Tampa Bay Aug. 30.

“He hasn’t been on the mound for a while so you don’t know how he feels,” Schumaker said. “It shows you what kind of stuff this guy has. Nardi has really grown this year into a high-leverage role.”

The Dodgers tied it at 3 on Chris Taylor’s homer against reliever A.J. Puk leading off the seventh. Puk followed Jesús Luzardo, who threw six innings and 90 pitches of two-run ball. Luzardo scattered four hits and struck out six.

“All my pitches were working,” Luzardo said. “Thankfully, as the game went on, I felt like I got stronger.”

Bell hit a two-run homer in the fifth that put Miami ahead 3-2. Jorge Soler reached on a one-out walk before Bell connected off Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw with a drive to center.

Kershaw gave up three runs, five hits, walked five and struck out three over five innings.

“It wasn’t great mechanically and control and all that stuff wasn’t great,” Kershaw said. “I just need to keep going at it. There’s really nothing else to do. Just try to pitch better.”

Consecutive RBI singles from Freddie Freeman and Will Smith in the third gave Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.

Miami cut the deficit on Burger’s leadoff shot in the fourth. Burger drove the first pitch from Kershaw into the Marlins’ bullpen for his 31st homer and sixth since he joined Miami Aug. 1.

WORTH REMEMBERING

A video tribute recognizing Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas’ lengthy stay in Miami was played before the bottom of the first. Rojas played the previous eight seasons with the Marlins before re-joining the Dodgers in an off-season trade. The 34-year-old Rojas, who began his career in Los Angeles, and pitcher Ricky Nolasco are the second-longest tenured Marlins behind retired infielder Luis Castillo, who played 10 seasons with the club.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: C Austin Barnes needed attention after he was hit on the side of the head by a backswing from Nick Fortes in the seventh. He stayed in the game but was pinch hit for in the ninth.. RHP Walker Buehler (Tommy John surgery) completed two scoreless innings on 24 pitches in a rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. … INF Max Muncy (left shoulder soreness) took batting practice but didn’t play.

Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez (shoulder) increased his velocity to 94 mph while throwing live batting practice Tuesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Lance Lynn (10-10, 5.81) was set to start for Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Marlins will go with RHJ JT Chargois (1-0, 3.78) as an opener.

